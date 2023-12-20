COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) — State Rep. Monica Robb Blasdel announced Wednesday that almost $1 million will be coming to Columbiana County for various projects.

A total of $993,036 will be split three ways.

The Kendall Home will receive $400,000 from the Mental Health and Addiction Services Community Assistance Projects Fund for renovations. The money will also go toward the purchase of four permanent supportive housing sites to offer mental health services to those in need.

The Clean Ohio Trail Fund is putting forward $375,000 to connect downtown East Liverpool with the Ohio Greenway Trail.

The Ohio Historical Connection is offering $334,036 for improvements to the Museum of Ceramics.

The State Controlling Board approved the funding during their meeting on Monday.

“These funds mark a significant investment in Columbiana County, fostering positive change,” said Robb Blasdel. “Not only will we enhance housing support for our most vulnerable, but we’ll also contribute to the well-being of our community by improving trails and restoring museum facilities for everyone to enjoy.”

C. Aileen Blaine contributed to this report.