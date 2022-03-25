(WKBN) — The Columbiana County Prosecutor’s Office today announced the creation of the Columbiana County Cold Case Task Force.

The task force will focus on unsolved homicides in Columbiana County.

Chief Investigator Troy Walker of the Prosecutor’s Office and Detective David Talbert of the Salem Police Department will lead the task force.

Over the last year, the Prosecutor’s office has worked with local police and the Sheriff to develop a ranked list of cold case homicides.

Cases with the most evidence available will be prioritized.