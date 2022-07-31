COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s time for the Columbiana County Fair on Monday.

Opening ceremonies are set for 6 p.m. with the crowning of the 4H king and queen.

The gates open at 3 p.m. Vendors are setting up Sunday, so they will be ready!

It will cost $6 to get in on Monday. Then admission goes up to $10, which includes all the rides. The rides don’t start until Tuesday.

The fair runs through to next Sunday. There are plenty of events to enjoy each day.

Sunday, there is a garden tractor pull; Monday there is a truck and tractor pull; Tuesday there is a draft horse pull; and the events go on.

The Combine Demolition Derby is on Sunday August 7th and it will close down the fair.

There will also be live music each day on the Midway Stage. The artists serving as part of the entertainment include the Real Country Music Band, the Pure Gold Band, the Brent Breger Band, the Ashley Best Band and the Tribute Band.

On Sunday August 7, there will be a full day of services and worship.

For a full list of events, visit their website.