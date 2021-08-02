Columbiana County Fair opens with cheaper admission rate on first day

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Fair’s gates open Monday afternoon for the 2021 season.

Monday is “Entry Day” with a cheaper admission rate — $6 per person. Gates open at 3 p.m. and no rides will be running.

On Tuesday through Friday, admission is $8 before 3 p.m. and $10 after that.

On Saturday and Sunday, admission is $10.

Rides are included in the ticket price for Tuesday through Sunday.

Monday’s grandstand entertainment includes a truck and tractor pull. On Tuesday night, there will be horse pulls, then bull riding Wednesday and KOI drag racing Thursday. More truck and tractor pulls will be coming on Friday and Saturday, followed by a demolition derby Sunday.

While you’re at the fair, you can get the COVID-19 vaccine if you still need it. The Columbiana County Health District will be offering an on-site vaccination clinic.

You can find more information on the Columbiana County Fair’s website.

