Columbiana County fair officials give update on setup in Lisbon

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Setup for the Columbiana County Fair is underway.

As of now, the mid-way is getting ready for vendors to come in.

Fair Board President John Wolf says they are where they expect to be for setup. He says there is excitement for the fair this year since only a junior fair was held last year.

“Today’s rain may stall some of the vendors from bringing their equipment down. They have to do a lot of outside work. It’s not going to affect the outcome of the setup at all, in my opinion,” said Columbiana County Fair Board President John Wolf.

The fair runs Aug. 2-8.