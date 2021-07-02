Columbiana County Democratic Headquarters finds historic details during renovation

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – What started as a floor renovation at the Columbiana County Democratic Party Headquarters quickly turned into a preservation.

Volunteers have been busy working on the floor of the headquarters. When they tore the old carpet out last weekend, they found a detailed painted floor underneath.

“If you look at the detail on it, It looks like it had been stenciled. According to the historians, it was hand-painted,” said secretary Sally Dyce.

Before it was the Democratic headquarters, the location was a shoe store owned by Bud Peterson.

“Downtown Lisbon has really taken pride in keeping history, continuing to renovate some of the buildings and we certainly want to be a part of that,” said chairman Charley Kidder.

The building was built in 1810 and the party would like to preserve the floor as best as possible, but are still searching for the best way.

“We were all awestruck, it’s ‘What did we find?’ We thought we’d find wood that was bad and probably not replaceable so we were trying to figure out ways of what we would do with it,” Dyce.