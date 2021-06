LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana County’s coroner will now have to pay a $1,000 fine after pleading no contest in court Wednesday morning.

Scott Wilson was arrested last December after a woman told police that he had punched her in the face.

In court, prosecutors agreed to change his charge from domestic violence to a misdemeanor count of assault.

The judge then found him guilty and suspended all but one day of a six-month jail sentence and ordered him to pay the fine.