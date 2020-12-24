Columbiana County coroner faces domestic violence charge

The Morning Journal reports that a woman told police that Wilson punched her in the face

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — Columbiana County’s coroner Dr. George Scott Wilson is facing a domestic violence charge, the Morning Journal reports

The charge came after police were called to his house on Jennings Avenue for a domestic violence report at 10:44 a.m. Tuesday.

The Morning Journal reports that a woman told police that Wilson punched her in the face, and police reported observing that the woman’s eye was bruised.

Wilson told police that the woman was lying and that he never hit her, according to the Morning Journal.

Police reportedly noted that both Wilson and the woman were highly intoxicated.

Wilson is expected to be in court this morning to answer to the charge. He was recently re-elected to serve another four-year term.