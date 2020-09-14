Columbiana County communities yet to use CARES Act funding

Some cities, villages and townships have not passed a resolution needed to spend the first-round of allocation

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Cities and townships are usually eager to snatch up any money Washington sends their way, but we found some exceptions in Columbiana County.

According to our print partner, The Morning Journal, several communities such as Hanoverton and Rogers, townships such as Elkrun and Salem have yet to spend the money they got in April for coronavirus help.

The county’s auditor’s office confirmed they received $1.5 million in CARES money at the end of August, but some cities, villages and townships have not passed a resolution needed to spend the first-round of allocation.

The money did come with strings: they have to spend it on virus protection: masks, gloves and barriers.

