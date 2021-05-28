Columbiana County commissioners looking at fairgrounds paving project after damage from vaccine clinics

The Columbiana County Commissioners are seeking bids to repair damage done as a result of high-traffic from vaccine clinics at the fairgrounds

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Fairgrounds was home to multiple vaccination clinics over the winter, and with that came some damages to the midways where people walk.

According to Commissioner Tim Weigle, they anticipated this happening because the grounds aren’t typically used in the winter. Combine that with the weight of cars, foot traffic, freezing and thawing, and the cracks were bound to show.

During the county commissioner’s meeting this week, they talked about the issue and that they’ll be advertising bids for the project.

Weigle said the area they are looking to work on is around 3,500-feet long and approximately 18-feet wide. That’s a little big for the the commissioners to handle internally so they are bidding it out.

He mentioned it’s not a huge project but will be done to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s standards. The bid opening will be at 9:30 a.m. June 16 at the commissioners’ office in the county courthouse.

The Columbiana County Fair is scheduled to be held August 2-8, according to the fair’s website. Weigle said that part of the bid requirement is that the work is done before the fair.

