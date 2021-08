(WKBN) – Columbiana County Commissioner Roy Paparodis has tested positive for COVID-19.

He believes he may have gotten it at an all high school reunion in Salem.

Paparodis says his symptoms are mild. He’s just dealing with tiredness. He did not want to say if he’s been vaccinated.

Commissioner Tim Weigle says he has tested negative.

First News also reached out to Commissioner Mike Halleck, but we have not heard back yet.