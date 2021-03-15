Wellsville man killed in Columbiana County rollover crash

It happened shortly after midnight in Madison Township

MADISON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A crash in Columbiana County overnight killed one person.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 34-year-old Tress Wiley, of Wellsville, died in the crash.

The crash happened shortly after midnight on Osbourne Road, just west of Route 45, in Madison Township.

Highway Patrol said Wiley was driving west on Osbourne between Crews and Fife Coal roads when his car went off the left side of the road and into an embankment.

Troopers said his car flipped over, hit a fence, went back into the road and off the right side of the road.

Wiley was thrown out of the car, according to their crash report. Troopers said he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.