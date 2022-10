EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Elizabeth Street Bridge in East Liverpool will reopen soon.

Construction on the bridge began last year even though the bridge closed in 2017.

Wednesday, crews were busy paving the side of Elizabeth Street leading up to the bridge.

Mayor Greg Bricker says although there is no official date set, it will reopen within the next two weeks.

The city plans to have a ribbon cutting when the bridge officially reopens.