Columbiana County Board of Elections shows off new voting machine

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana County residents will be using new voting machines this fall.

Through Senate Bill 135, the Columbiana County Board of Elections received about $1 million to purchase them.

The Board of Elections held an open house on Tuesday to show them off. A paper ballot was fed into the machine.

Election officials, like Bryce Miner, talked to us about potential concerns.

“Our old voting machines were never connected to the internet, just as our new voting machines will never be connected to the internet. It’s actually against state law since 2006 that voting machines shall not be connected to the internet in the state of Ohio,” Miner said.

All machines have a battery-powered backup in case the power goes out.