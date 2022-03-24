YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Once a month, the Columbiana County Board of Developmental Disabilities recognizes businesses that hire people with disabilities.

Thursday, WKBN was one of the recipients of that award.

Michael Reiner is one of our web producers. He was hired in September after being an intern in 2019.

Michael also has cerebral palsy.

WKBN received a plaque from the “Reach 4 More” program on Thursday in recognition of hiring people with disabilities.

Reach 4 More helps people with disabilities find jobs. Before coming to WKBN, Michael worked for Reach 4 More as a job developer where he helped other people with disabilities.

CCBDD Superintendent Bill Devon said that he’s one of their many success stories.

“They are very successful, dedicated and loyal, and they show up to work every day. And I would think any employer listening to this, you get an employee shows up every day, that’s a very good employee, and our people with disabilities make great employees. “

Michael works as a part of the WKBN morning team. He writes articles for our website and tracks down much of the information that is reported on air.

Reach 4 More serves more than 700 adults and 11 high schools in the Valley.