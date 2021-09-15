Columbiana County Auditor’s Office auctioning off forfeited land

(WKBN) – The Mahoning County Auditor’s Office is auctioning properties that could be available for as little as $50. Now, the Columbiana County Auditor’s sale is Thursday and the property bargains are even better.

It has 60 sales, including 100 parcels, on the list, which have passed unsold through two sheriff’s auctions.

During a normal year, a dozen lots might be on the list.

The bidding on all of the properties starts at just five dollars.

“Well, it’s very important because it’s going to get these parcels back on the tax roll because, right now, we’re not collecting any taxes because the property owners were delinquent, so once somebody purchases them, they’ll be back on the tax rolls,” said Nancy Milliken, Columbiana County Auditor.

Thursday’s auction begins at 10 a.m. at the Columbiana County Juvenile Court Center in Lisbon at 260 W. Lincoln Way.

Only cash or check will be accepted, and there will be no credit cards accepted or refunds.

A list of the properties can be found on the Columbiana County Auditor’s website.