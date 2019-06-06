Columbiana County assessing storm damage, hoping for federal assistance

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Road damage and hillsides washed away. This is the aftermath of last week’s storms on Calcutta Smith-Ferry Road. East Liverpool is just one place in Columbiana County that was hit hard by the rain.

“We’ve determined about five or six different locations that have some pretty severe damage and just in the city alone their estimate was about $183,000 to make repairs to those locations,” said Columbiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Peggy Clark.

Clark says she’s still assessing the damage throughout the county.

Photos: Severe weather around the Valley

Right now, there’s around $1.5 million in damages to roads like Dresden Avenue, which could result in a federal disaster declaration.

“We had to meet a per capita amount of around $407,000, so obviously we’re way over what that per capita amount is,” Clark said.

Clark says as of right now, it’s up to the municipalities to make repairs.

Once she gets all the information gathered and sent to the state, she’s hopeful the county will get some reimbursement for fixing the damage.

“Some of them, I know that they will work hard to get those repairs done regardless of whether there is any sort of federal assistance or not, just because they need to do it for their jurisdiction,” Clark said.