Columbiana County animal rescue plans first fundraiser since pandemic

All Paws Are Perfect is struggling to keep up with the expenses that come with fostering dogs

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – A local animal rescue is trying to recover after COVID-19 left it struggling financially.

All Paws Are Perfect Rescue in Leetonia fosters dogs and helps other animals in the community by feeding them and helping with medical bills.

The rescue had to stop fundraisers and adoptions because of the virus, but the dogs still needed to be taken care of.

“The problem with financial donations right now, a lot of folks are out of work and a lot of that support stopped as well,” Wanda Sabol said. “If we don’t have the funds, we cannot pull dogs from the pounds and we cannot afford to have them in the rescue.”

All Paws Are Perfect has its first fundraiser planned for July 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. at A Place for Paws at 165 Nulf Dr. in Columbiana. There will be swimming and a playground for dogs, as well as a hot dog bar, raffles and drawings for their owners. The cost to get in is $20.