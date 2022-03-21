COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – High schools in Columbiana County are teaming up to collect supplies for Ukraine. It has become an entire community effort.

For many high school students like Ashten Houlette, a sophomore at Leetonia High School, Russia’s war on Ukraine is the first major conflict they’ve lived through. Now, they’re doing their part to help.

“You watch the news and you see kids and they walk across an entire country with nothing but the clothes on their back. It’s really tough to watch that. To know that you’re donating stuff and helping out, it feels really, really good,” Houlette said.

The Leetonia Exempted Village School District, along with Columbiana and Crestview schools, and other businesses in the community are collecting supplies for refugees, from baby formula to hygiene products to medical supplies, food and clothing.

“It teaches them the effort to work together to accomplish a goal and putting the needs of others before them,” said Troy Radinsky, principal of Leetonia High School.

On Tuesday, all of the items they’ve collected will be heading down to North Carolina, where they’ll then be transported overseas on Friday to benefit Ukrainian refugees.

Bob Vaia with Leetonia High School says he found a company called Moto Leader Global that transports cars overseas. They have space on their shipping container to take humanitarian supplies over to eastern Europe. He says his goal is to fill the truck.

“If I had my way, my goal would be to give something to every dang person in that country,” Vaia said.

Vaia says he’s very satisfied with the community’s efforts.

“It really brings a tear to your eye to see people are willing to join in. You know, this is something that’s going to go halfway around the world to help people that we’ve never met,” said David Buzzard, principal of Columbiana High School.

Moto Leader Global just sent supplies over to Ukraine this past Friday.