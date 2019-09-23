Columbiana Co. recieving grant money for airport

354 airports in 44 states and two territories will be awarded grant money.

(WKBN) – The U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced grant money given to airports in Ohio.

She says the grant money will improve safety in airports.

She says the grant money will improve safety in airports.

“This significant investment in airport improvements in Ohio will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation.”

Here is a complete lists of grants being awarded in Ohio:

$155,700 to Barnesville-Bradfield Airport for runway reconstruction and to remove non-hazardous obstructions.

$408,771 to Richard Downing Airport in Coshocton to install perimeter fencing.

$216,900 to Columbiana County Airport to acquire snow removal equipment.

$127,800 to Gallia-Meigs Regional Airport in Gallipolis to conduct an airport study.

$101,079 to Kelleys Island Land Field to improve airport drainage.

$3.15 million to Knox County Airport in Mount Vernon for runway rehabilitation.

$2.87 million to Erie-Ottawa International Airport in Port Clinton for runway construction and apron expansion.

$42,210 to Jefferson County Airpark in Steubenville to install weather reporting equipment.

$2.82 million to Toledo Express Airport for taxiway rehabilitation.

$366,775 to Toledo Executive Airport for a taxiway extension.

$1.35 million to Fayette County Airport for taxiway reconstruction and an airport study.

$448,443 to Fulton County Airport in Wauseon for a snow removal equipment building.

$97,260 to Pike County Airport in Waverly for runway and apron rehabilitation.

$644,457 to Willoughby Lost Nation Municipal Airport to install perimeter fencing.

$5.03 million to Wayne County Airport in Wooster for taxiway construction.

$1.29 million to Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport for taxiway and apron reconstruction and for runway and taxiway lighting.

