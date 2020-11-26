Columbiana Co. Educational Service Center receives grants to help students, teachers with remote learning

The money will provide professional development Zoom classes for teachers and internet and Chromebooks for students

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Educational Service Center (CCESC) has received multiple grants over the last month, two of which will help with remote learning for both students and teachers.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, schools are heading back to remote learning, which means teachers are having to re-figure out how to keep students engaged, virtually.

“We obviously are coping with the idea of remote learning and we want to provide our teachers with as many resources as possible,” said CCESC’s Marie Williams.

CCESC received a grant worth $125,000. Their plan is to hold Zoom classes for teachers in the county since teachers can’t go to conferences for their professional development.

“So it’s a lot of strategies and things to keep the kids engaged and motivated during this remote learning time,” Williams said.

It will start in January and will be once a week for an hour, continuing until March. All teachers have to do is sign up through CCESC.

“Teachers will receive professional texts. They will receive the opportunity for professional development. So it’s any teacher that’s interested in attending from Columbiana County,” Williams said.

If, for whatever reason, a teacher can’t make it to a session, CCESC is working on a way to get the meeting recorded.

The students weren’t forgotten about. CCESC received another grant worth $20,000 that will provide 30 students with Samsung Chromebooks with high-speed internet.

“Especially in Columbiana County, there’s still a lot of portions in Columbiana County that don’t have high-speed internet,” said CCESC’s Joe Warchol.

High-speed internet is vital for remote learning. The money also gives students who may not have internet a chance to stay up to date with learning.

“They have a built-in hot spot, or wireless, if you will. So that allows the students to take the device, turn it on and they are immediately connected to the internet,” Warchol said.

These will be given out to students that CCESC educates, like the opportunity school in Lisbon and a few classrooms in other districts.