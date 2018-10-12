Columbiana Co. drug dealer with ties to Mexico: 'I saw the opportunity to make money' Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) - A drug dealer with direct connections to Juarez, Mexico cartels was sentenced to 31 years behind bars in Columbiana County Court on Friday.

Common Pleas Judge Scott Washam gave William Martin the maximum sentence possible.

A raid at his house uncovered over $50,000 in cash and large amounts of heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

Investigators also found text conversations and evidence that Martin had direct connections to Mexico.

Before sentencing, Martin asked to be given a shorter sentence so he could help raise his 5-year-old son.

"I never had anything to do with drugs at all," Martin said. "I hate drugs because of how I grew up but I saw the opportunity to make money -- the wrong way. I took that opportunity."

"The stuff that he trafficked in this county killed people," said Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Gamble. "Every day we are in court, we see the victims of his crimes come through this court."

Martin's attorney said he plans to appeal the sentencing.

The courts also seized two guns, $57,000 in cash and several cell phones from Martin's home.