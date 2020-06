The school board will vote on the changes on the last Tuesday in June

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana City Council voted to transfer ownership of the city’s football and baseball stadiums to the school board.

City council’s vote was unanimous. The school board will have to vote on it as well.

If passed, the only thing that would change is the name on the deed. No money is being exchanged.

The school board will vote on the changes on the last Tuesday in June.

The schools have long maintained the fields, but the city has owned them.