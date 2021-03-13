Columbiana celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with food and live music

Organizers said they wanted to have a big event because they weren't able to have one last year due to the pandemic

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a beautiful day for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Firestone Farms in Columbiana on Saturday.

Large tents were set up on the patio for those wanting to enjoy some food, drinks and live music.

Organizers said they wanted to have a big event because they weren’t able to have one last year due to the pandemic.

“It gives everybody something to do. Last year we weren’t open and we wanted to do something special for St. Patty’s Day ’cause a lot of people still aren’t open and so people can enjoy themselves with social distancing,” said Ann Bullen, owner of Homestead Kitchen.

Bullen said they had planned a St. Patrick’s Day event last year, but were shut down just a day before. She said she’s happy to be back open this year.