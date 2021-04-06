Columbiana boasts ‘world-class park’ with upgrades at Firestone

Next on the list is a dog park

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – We have another update on improvements happening at Firestone Park in Columbiana.

As you drive through Firestone park, a few things have changed over the years. Because of the money raised by the Restoration and Beautification Committee, many of the projects are almost done.

“Do the landscaping over again, improve all the entrances because we want it to look like a park, look really attractive, like a park again,” said Pat Tingle, a member of the Restoration and Beautification Committee.

There is new landscaping at the entrances along with new brick pillars and a new sports courts near Mirror Lake.

“They needed a new surface. They needed a new fence, and they needed some additions, which is the reason we added the pickleball courts because that’s very popular right now,” Tingle said.

The pool house also got a new roof. The original flat roof was leaking inside. Now it’s a slanted, steel roof.

“We’ve got a world-class park, now. If you look around, the quality of the engineering and landscaping is awesome,” said Columbiana City Manager Lance Willard,

But mind you, this is just phase one. Phase two has already started, and it will include the new Legacy Trail, which will go through most of the park.

At the top of the park is a pavilion dedicated to a familiar Firestone family member.

“It’s called Idabelle Gathering Place. It’s dedicated to Idabelle Firestone, who was a wonderful musician and a wonderful gardener and, of course, Harvey’s wife,” Tingle said.

The pavilion can be used for weddings or concerts.

Even with all these projects, more ideas are still rolling out for the park. Next on the list is a dog park, and a council member is working to make it a reality.

“Council Member Dick McBane has offered to match any donations up to $20,000 in the month of April,” Willard said.

The dog park would be on the east end of the park.

A fundraising event for the dog park is already being planned for October.

The city also plans to improve parking lots in the park.