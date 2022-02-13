COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Belleria in Columbiana has been closed for two years because of COVID and Sunday, they reopened their dining room for the first time.

“Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest night of the year for Pizza restaurants,” said owner Ryan Kelly.

The National Chicken Council estimates Americans will eat about a billion and a half wings Sunday. At Belleria, they sold over 1,000.

“There’s been a major challenge with getting products so the price of everything went up,” Kelly said. “Prior to COVID you would see 50 cent [per wing] specials, right now our cost on wings is near $1.”

But there’s no shortage of people digging into a plate of wings or fresh pie at Belleria’s newly opened bar.

“Done a beautiful job decorating, choosing things, this place is just absolutely beautiful. They’ve done a beautiful job and I’m excited to break it in for them,” said patron Lauren DeSantis.

Patrons said they’ve been waiting for Belleria to open up and they stopped in as soon as they could.

“We were driving home and we saw the bar was open and we were excited that it was open and we decided to stop in, we like to patronize local places,” said patron Sherri McKeown.