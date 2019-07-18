Columbiana asks residents to conserve energy

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials in Columbiana are asking residents to conserve energy over the next couple of days.

The City of Columbiana and American Municipal Power are asking customers to curtail energy usage Thursday and Friday – a time when demand will be high because of the pending heat wave.

The program called “Community Energy Savings Days” is a response program for when demand for electricity is expected to be high, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page. The request to curtail energy usage is an attempt to get lower rates for power.

On these days, city officials suggest homeowners and businesses reduce electrical usage by using fans, raising the thermostat by several degrees, unplugging electronics that aren’t in use, turning off lights, pulling the shades on windows and operating appliances like washers and dryers after 6 p.m.

The conservation request is not mandatory.

One resident responded to the city’s post saying they should pick a different time for the conservation request because of the high temperatures expected over the next few days, however, energy conservation during high demand is a way to lower energy rates.