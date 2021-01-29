Columbia Gas donates $50K to American Red

The donation will support the Home Fire Campaign, which works with preventing house fire deaths

(WKBN) – The American Red Cross of Northern Ohio has received a substantial donation from Columbia Gas through the NiSource Charitable Foundation for its Home Fire Campaign.

Columbia Gas donated $50,000 to support the year-round efforts of the Red Cross to reduce home fire deaths and injuries through a multifaceted approach.

“The Red Cross is honored to have Columbia Gas as one of our very committed partners and we are incredibly grateful for their very generous support,” said Mike Parks, Regional CEO for the Northern Ohio Region. “The Red Cross truly values our partnership with Columbia Gas, which furthers the delivery of our mission and provides life-changing benefits to individuals, families and communities.”

Launched in 2014, the Home Fire Campaign has been credited with saving at least 820 lives around the country and making almost 900,000 homes safer.

Financial support of the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign is used to prepare for, respond to and recover from home fires.

Preparedness: Through a series of virtual and in-person classes, the Red Cross provides adults and children with the skills and confidence they need to handle an emergency. Through our Sound the Alarm Program, we install free smoke alarms in homes and create personalized home fire escape plans for residents.

Response: We meet the urgent needs of individuals and families who have suffered a home fire, by providing food, temporary emergency lodging, health and mental health services and financial assistance.

Recovery: We work closely with community partners to create plans and coordinate recovery services to ensure people get the assistance they need to get back on their feet.

“Columbia Gas of Ohio’s partnership with the American Red Cross Home Fire Safety Campaign aligns with our number one priority, and that is the safety of our customers,” said Columbia Gas President Vince Parisi. “Educating our customers about all aspects of home fire safety is critical in keeping individuals and families safe and we’re proud to support this important program.”

Home fires are so common and dangerous that they claim more lives in a typical year than all natural disasters combined.