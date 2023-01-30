HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A road was closed Monday morning after a crash involving a truck from a local road department crew.

It happened on North Road near 422 in Howland Township around 7 a.m. after a two vehicle accident with a Howland Township Road Department salt truck and a car.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the truck was pulling out from a side street onto North Road and collided with the vehicle. According to the truck driver, the car did not have its lights on.

There were no injuries in the crash and the road has reopened.