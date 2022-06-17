(WKBN) — Mahoning County 4-H is partnering with the OSU extension to supply food and toiletries to Youngstown City Schools.
Starting Friday, the Clover Collection Food Drive is collecting non-perishable food items and toiletries to stock the YCSD food pantries.
The school-based pantries serve local kids with the goal of helping them feed themselves with easy prep meals.
Organizers say now it is more important than ever to support the kids in our community.
“We’ve all got to take care of our neighbors and this is one great way that we as a community can do this to help take care of our kiddos. You know, we want them to stay healthy. We know that education is important. We know that for them to have a good education, they’ve got to have a full belly,” said organizer Robin Adams.
They will be collecting items until July 28. You can drop off donations at the OSU Extension Mahoning County office located in Canfield.
Here’s a complete list of high-priority items:
Single Serve
Macaroni & cheese cups
Hamburger Helper
Ravioli
Cereal
Canned goods including soups and pastas
Peanut butter & jelly
Fruit cups with 100% fruit juice
Apple sauce
Crackers
Instant oatmeal
High Priority Toiletries:
Toothpaste
Toothbrush
Bar soap/body wash
Shampoo
Conditioner
Deodorant
Feminine hygiene products
8oz hand soaps