BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s birdhouse beauty in Beloit — a colorful collection of houses in a central location of the Village Park. It was the idea of Phyllis Lichter Naylor.

“It’s amazing. I just get excited seeing all the birds and their antics, and that’s why I did it,” Naylor said.

Naylor loves watching birds. The cardinal is her favorite. She listens to their songs and she feels their peace.

“I believe that when birds appear, angels are near, and I have a lot of angels up there looking out after me,” she said.

The birdhouse village is dedicated to Naylor’s parents and her three siblings. She needed to do something after her husband, brother and sister died within months of each other.

“And this was a good idea. I wanted to make somebody else happy by enjoying it,” she said.

The birdhouse village soars to 17 feet in the air. There are five branches and 22 houses of different sizes, including a three-story penthouse on top.

There’s a birdhouse shaped like a cactus, another like a camper and even one like a red barn. Naylor’s favorite is red, white and blue with a Marines’ logo.

She hopes that people get a message when watching the birds.

“Chill out, as the kids say. This is tough times for everybody, and this is a place of peace, serenity and fresh air. Come enjoy the tourist attraction in Beloit,” she said.

Naylor was raised in Iowa. Her husband was from Beloit, which is why she chose the park for the birdhouse village.

It’s not a bird feeder, however, so the park stays clean.