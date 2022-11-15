GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – First News has been following the issue of multiple condemned buildings in Greenville, Pennsylvania, one of which is even collapsing. It’s on Main Street in the downtown area, which was closed for some time. We spoke with a local business as well as the Chamber of Commerce about the latest on the run-down buildings.

The collapsing building on the 100 block of Main Street is in the process of coming down. We’re told workers will have the building torn down within the month.

“The town worked with the owner and he was willing to, which was good. He was willing to, really willing to work with them. They have a Brownfield grant to tear down some of the other blighted buildings,” said Janice Schwanbeck, executive director of the Area Chamber of Commerce.

Schwanbeck says there are three total buildings along Main Street that need to come down. But she said the town can’t just tear the buildings down.

“You know, it’s just like anything else, people own these buildings. They’re owners. It’s just like your house. I can’t come in and tell you, ‘Well, you know, I don’t really like this and we’re going to tear it down,’ or it’s dilapidated and we’re going to tear it down,’ Schwanbeck said.

Schwanbeck says the historic infrastructure in the downtown area is causing a level of caution as the buildings come down.

“Back in the 1800s and 1900s, they didn’t care and they’re all attached. So as part of the process of them tearing down these buildings, they have to shore up the building that’s next to them… That’s in still good shape,” Schwanbeck said.

Those at Hurlbert’s Hardware Store, which has been on Main Street for quite some time and is across from one of the dilapidated buildings, say the buildings are not only an eye sore, but they also caused the hardware store to lose money.

“For those that come down that are not familiar with the area, it will take us, it will take them to the front of the store. If the street is shut down, then they call us. They have no idea, so we lose potential customers,” said Daniel Weaver, an employee at Hurlbert’s Hardware.

The hardware store has a backdoor for when the road closes. However, Weaver is looking forward to having the buildings come down for good.

“Hopefully, if we can get, you know, the town of Greenville to look more presentable, more people are willing to bring their businesses to Greenville, which intact helps all of us out,” Weaver said.

As for the future, we’re told the town is hoping new business owners come in and take care of the buildings.