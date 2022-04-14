GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A building that is collapsing has closed a portion of Route 18 in Greenville.
Route 18/Main Street is closed from the intersection with Water Street to the intersection with Route 58/Mercer Street.
Greenville officials say a portion fell away from the three-story building to the first floor. They say it’s been deteriorating for weeks.
A structural engineer gave PennDOT a report saying the building is unsafe and the area was closed down.
A car detour has been posted using Water Street, Clinton Street and Route 58. A truck detour has been posted using Route 4012/Kidds Mill Road and Route 58.
Fences have also been placed for pedestrians.
Stick with us as we gather more information on this developing story.
