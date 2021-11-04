Collaboration brings fresh, local produce to Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership (TNP) has announced a new collaboration to provide fresh, local produce to Warren.

The collaboration includes Watu Market, a Black-owned convenience store on the southeast side of Warren, and Urban Micro Farms, a Black-owned local farm within the city limits.

TNP has been working to address Warren’s food insecurities through the Healthy Community Store Initiative by helping local store owners source local produce.

This effort has expanded local distribution networks for the two businesses. The store was able to expand its fresh produce offerings by receiving refrigeration and baskets through the Finance Fund – Healthy Food for Ohio (HFFO) grant that was awarded to TNP in the beginning of 2021.

“This collaborative approach to mitigating the impacts of food insecurity in Warren not only supports healthy eating but a healthier food distribution network by lowering food miles and supporting local growers,” said TNP Healthy Food Access Coordinator Christian Bennett-Mosley.

Watu Market is located at 2957 Niles Road SE in Warren.