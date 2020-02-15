Cold temperatures push Rescue Mission to full capacity

The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is the area's only emergency shelter, but its new facility is under construction

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Cold temperatures are sticking around into Friday night but the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is ready for the cold.

With these temperatures, there are those without a place to stay who are looking to stay warm, so the Rescue Mission is doing what it can to help.

Mahoning County reported 180,000 homeless people in 2019, which is an 18% drop from the previous year.

The Rescue Mission is the area’s only emergency shelter.

At the mission, workers provide a warm place to stay, meals and other services for those who are homeless or in need of some help.

If someone comes in looking for shelter and the shelter is full or not qualified for it, the Rescue Mission works with other organizations to get that person the help they need.

Rescue Mission CEO John Muckridge said they aren’t anticipating a greater number of people, even with Friday night’s cold weather.

“We’ve been pretty much consistent throughout the entire winter season, we’ve been around 100 each night. So this spike in today’s temperature, last night’s temperature, we didn’t really see a bump last night. If that kind of temperature is prolonged a little bit, we’ll see a spike in our overnight,” Muckridge said.

Right now, the Rescue Mission is at full capacity and the new facility is currently under construction.

In the future, workers hope to help more people.