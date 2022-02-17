YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The suspect in a 2009 cold case murder has agreed to move his trial back to May.

Robert Lindsey Moore, 51, of Alliance, signed a limited waiver Thursday to push his expected Feb. 28 trial date back to May 23.

Moore, who was indicted in December for the 2009 death of Glenna Jean White, 17, of Smith Township, had yet to sign a waiver of speedy trial.

The waiver is limited, which means the case has to be tried May 23 unless Moore agrees to waive his right to a speedy trial.

Prosecutors said Moore was the last person to see White alive June 2, 2009. She has not been seen again, according to prosecutors. Her body has never been found, and Moore was indicted after the investigation into her disappearance was reopened in 2020 when an investigator with the Portage County Drug Task Force got a tip.