Coitsville police: Victim, person of interest named in stabbing death at motel

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Police identified who they’re calling a “person of interest” in the stabbing that left a woman dead at a Coitsville motel on Saturday.

According to police, 48-year-old Francis Rydarowicz, from Hubbard, is a person of interest in the death of 41-year-old Katherine Rydarowicz, also from Hubbard.

Police responded to the scene at Kings Motel on McCartney Road around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers said Katherine Rydarowicz was stabbed in the upper back. Police said they tried to revive her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

They said an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Francis Rydarowicz was taken to the hospital with cuts on his wrist and throat. Police said he’s still there.

They weren’t able to talk to him right after it happened.

Investigators said Francis and Katherine were going through a separation. They said the stabbing started as an argument.

Officers said Francis was taken to Kings Motel by his parole officer since he did not have a place to live. He was still wearing his ankle bracelet at the time of the stabbing.

Detectives are still investigating, talking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance video.

Francis Rydarowicz has three prior arrests for domestic violence.

He was recently convicted and placed on probation in March of this year for a domestic violence incident in 2018. He served 104 days in the Mahoning County Jail.

Officers say a 2016 arrest in Hubbard alleged that Francis tried to assault a 71-year-old woman with a blow torch and set her car on fire. Francis was charged in Girard Municipal Court with felonious assault, arson and domestic violence in that incident.

Police said Francis had a no-contact order issued at the time of his arrest in 2018. They have not yet been able to determine if it was still active or part of his recent sentence.

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected as Francis Rydarowicz has not been named a suspect, but rather a person of interest in the stabbing.