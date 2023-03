Editor’s note: Photo coming soon.

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Coitsville need the public’s help finding a missing man.

Thomas Weimer was last seen several hours ago. His family says he has dementia and they’re worried for his safety.

Weimer is believed to be driving a 2012 red Subaru outback with a Doberman decal on the liftgate. The license plate is JCR5758.

If you see him or the car, call Coitsville police.