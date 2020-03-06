Coitsville police: Arrests made after loaded gun, drugs found in car with baby

The woman's infant son was in the car when it was pulled over by police

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Township police arrested two people after a traffic stop on U.S. 422 and Courtland Avenue in Coitsville Thursday.

Jaquwala Jones, 25, of Cleveland, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of trafficking in drugs and endangering children.

Also booked into the jail was Levon Jackson, 26, of Dover Road in Youngstown, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying concealed weapons.

The pair were arraigned Friday in Campbell Municipal Court.

Reports said the pair were passengers in a car pulled over just after 5 p.m. because of an expired license plate and several objects hanging from the rearview mirror.

Officers smelled marijuana and asked the driver, Alonzo Jackson, 26, of Youngstown, if they could search the car and Jackson agreed.

Besides the three adults, the 8-month-old son of Jones was in a car seat in the back, reports said.

Reports said police found a scale in the glove box and a backpack on the floorboards where Jones was sitting in the passenger’s seat. Inside the backpack was a pill bottle with Jones’ name on it that had over 140 ecstasy pills, reports said.

In the back seat, police found a loaded .22-caliber revolver where Levon Jackson was sitting that was pointed at the car seat.

Alonzo Jackson was cited for driving under suspension and possession of marijuana after police found a marijuana cigarette which Alonzo Jackson had told police he had. He also took custody of Jones’ child with her permission, reports said.