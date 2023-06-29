COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — A Lowellville woman has been cited for causing an accident Sunday during a memorial motorcycle run that put three motorcyclists in the hospital.

Gloria Dothard, 65, was issued a summons by the Ohio State Highway Patrol for failure to yield to the right of way during a left-hand turn.

Dothard will be arraigned July 11 in Campbell Municipal Court, according to court records.

Dothard is accused of being the driver of a car Sunday that pulled in front of a hundred cyclists on state Route 616 near Walker Drive who were participating in the Teddy Foltz Memorial Run.

The patrol said two motorcycles swerved to avoid the car but crashed into each other.

One person was flown to a hospital and two others were also hospitalized.