COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — For 20 months, there’s been a concerted effort to have Mill Creek MetroParks rebuild a pond and dock at Coitsville Township’s wildlife preserve. But the issue came to a head this week when MetroParks executive director Aaron Young accused the man leading the effort of slander and “despicable exploitation.”

Young says he is no longer allowing Richard Scarsella, chairman of the William Holmes McGuffey Historical Society, to control the narrative over the restoration of a pond and the building of a dock at the McGuffey Wildlife Preserve in Coitsville Township.

“You’ve seen the correspondence that indicates there are disadvantaged components of our community that are affected by this issue, which is just a flat-out lie,” Young said.

“Obviously, our membership is very, very surprised that they would be singling out a taxpayer and somebody who facilitated giving them 73 acres of property,” Scarsella said.

The McGuffey Wildlife Preserve is on McGuffey Road. A plaque on a boulder marks where the boyhood home of William Holmes McGuffey once stood, and nearby are the remnants of the pond.

The area in question is a Category 2 wetland, which according to Ohio law means the land will be protected and water quality cannot be negatively impacted.

“If the permit were granted, they could partially excavate the wetland back into a pond, and they could build a dock with the restored pond,” Scarsella said.

Young’s comments come after the MetroParks received a letter from the NAACP asking that the pond and dock be restored. It was another in a series of letters sent to the MetroParks asking for the same thing.

The full letter can be read below:

“I would not confuse receiving a letter as support,” Young said. “But in this case, we’ve heard from some of those people who’ve written those letters. They’re ‘go away’ letters.”

“I don’t think the Mahoning County Commissioners, I don’t think Sen. [Mike] Rulli, I don’t think Rep. [Lauren] McNally, I don’t think Congressman Bill Johnson would agree with that characterization,” Scarsella said.

Scarsella has also repeatedly asked that the McGuffey preserve be transferred to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

“The MetroParks has no interest in transferring the property,” Young said.

“I represent a membership of over 100 people. This is not a ‘Richard’ issue. Typically, when people don’t like the message, they go after the messenger,” Scarsella said.

There’s no language in the deed that requires the MetroParks to maintain the pond and a dock. Scarsella says if he knew then what he knows now, that language would have been in the deed.