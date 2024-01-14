COITSVILLE Ohio (WKBN) — An Ohio Department of Transportation plow truck overturned in the snowy conditions early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at Coitsville-Hubbard Road near McGuffey Road at 4:30 a.m. State Police said the driver saw opposing traffic and veered off the roadway.

The road was closed while crews were on scene but has since reopened.

Ray Marsch, ODOT spokesperson, said the driver of the plow sustained minor injuries but is expected to be OK.

Wilson Corbisello contributed to this report.