COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple people have been severely injured in an accident involving multiple motorcycles Sunday afternoon in Coitsville.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a car pulled out onto state Route 616 in front of two motorcycles. In an effort to avoid getting an accident, the motorcyclists swerved but lost control; they were thrown from their bikes.

Three motorcyclists were involved in the accident, and one person was flown to the hospital. Two people were taken via ambulance to the hospital in critical condition; one is in stable condition but with severe injuries, according to troopers. The driver of the car was not hurt.

The accident is under investigation, according to the Canfield post of the highway patrol. It’s not yet known whether charges will be filed.