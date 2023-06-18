COITSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — Police released the identity of the victim in the fatal two-car crash that left one dead and two others injured Sunday night.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol release states Brittany Rivera, 28, of Struthers was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. According to the Youngstown fire captain, there was a lengthy extraction attempt to get Graban out of her vehicle.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, crews were called to a scene near the corner of Coitsville-Hubbard and McGuffey roads. Two cars were involved in the crash.

According to a press release, Rivera was travelling west on McGuffey when she failed to yield at a stop sign and her car was struck by an SUV.

Both vehicles travelled off the side of SR 616. Rivera’s vehicle struck a utility pole and tree before coming to a stop.

Multiple departments responded to the scene, including Coitsville fire and police and Youngstown police.

The two passengers of the SUV were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Rivera was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Youngstown fire Capt. Ben Esposito said an accident occurring simultaneously on the Center Street bridge in Youngstown put a strain on resources.