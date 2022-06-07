SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Coins add up. The coins collected at Sheetz counters are going to help child hunger relief programs.

Sheetz for the Kids has given a $7,500 grant to the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County. The money will support the Backpack program, which provides food during the school year to help 900 students in 10 school districts.

Community Food Warehouse says nearly 20 percent of children in Mercer County live in food-insecure households.

“Sheetz for the Kids – they’ve really done a wonderful job supporting their local food banks. I know that we’re not the only food bank that benefits from their generosity. But it is really great that they recognize how important child hunger programs are, and seeing that our young people are our most vulnerable population. That those needs are being addressed,” said Sarah Worthington, a spokesperson for Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County.

Sheetz provided enough money in its grant for this school year to help buy 31,000 juice boxes for the children.