HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Spare change can add up quickly. Coins count and turn to cash. A Hubbard teacher found out how much her school cares on Tuesday, and that coins can make a big difference.

Hubbard loves Donna Mahoney. Over 600 students paraded past her desk in the library, showing care, concern, dropping off balloons, flowers. She’s battling cancer.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I expect the kids to be coming in wearing red. The littlest ones coming up and hugging my leg and saying ‘how do you feel today?'” sai Mahoney.

Many of the kids wore red — Mahoney’s favorite color. The parade of K-4 graders followed a coin collection including all grades over the last month. That collection added up to $14,072.90.

“I’m just overwhelmed. It is taking care of my hospital bills and that in itself is just a weight off my shoulders,” said Mahoney.

Mahoney had a kidney removed from cancer. Her remaining kidney is not working as well as it should, and neither are some other organs.

“I have people praying for me and I’ll be here tomorrow,” said Mahoney.

Mahoney’s fight is two weeks short of being one year. This was her day.

“Oh my heavens it is, and I don’t know what I’ll be able to do to give back because that’s what you do,” said Mahoney.

Mahoney credits St. Elizabeth Hospital with saving her life, and getting her to Cleveland for an important surgery.