‘Coffee with a Cop’ event in Cortland helps people ‘to see the human element’ in police

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Trumbull County joined the community on Wednesday for coffee.

Police from Cortland and Bazetta, along with troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, took part in “Coffee with a Cop” at the Starbucks in Cortland.

The event was held to help people understand that police are people too, and to allow the public to be more personal with police.

“It’s an opportunity for them to approach officers and actually talk to them without having radios going off and interruptions to where they can get a little bit more quality time,” said Bazetta Township Police Chief Christopher Herlinger.

“We go through a whole gambit of emotions just like everyone else does, and just when we’re out on the road, people tend to look at us as robots. This allows them to see the human element in us,” said Trumbull Highway Patrol Sgt. Erik Golias.

This was the third year for the event.

Because of a Starbucks corporate policy, we were not allowed inside.

