YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A West Side man who is wanted on a 2008 rape charge out of Cleveland was arrested Wednesday by city housing code enforcement officers investigating a trash complaint.

James Adkins, 45, of South Dunlap Avenue, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on a possession of drugs charge. It is not known when he will be turned over to Cleveland police.

Adkins was arrested about 9 a.m. Wednesday after Code Enforcement officers were sent to Adkins’ home in the 100 block of South Dunlap Avenue to investigate a complaint about trash. It is the second time they have been there recently to investigate a trash complaint.

When one of the officers asked Adkins for his identification, a folded piece of paper with a dose of fentanyl slipped out of his wallet, reports said.

One of the housing code officers picked up the paper and the other officer tried to cuff Adkins. He resisted briefly before being taken into custody, reports said.

Reports said an ambulance was called to examine the officer who touched the fentanyl but he was determined to be fine.

Adkins is also wanted on a warrant from Cleveland police for a first degree felony charge of rape. Cleveland Municipal Court records show the date of the offense is April 19, 2008.

The warrant from Cleveland was issued July 14, according to court records.