Cocca’s Pizza giving back proceeds from Saturday’s sales to employees

Employees Jamie Sickafuse and Kyle Cretella are getting married in August and say they're thankful for the extra help

Editor’s note: This story corrects the names of the employees who are getting married. We regret the error.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Restaurants across the Valley have been hit hard because of COVID-19, especially their employees.

Cocca’s Pizza is giving back to them in a big way.

All of the sales made at all nine of the locations Saturday are going right to Cocca’s employees.

It’s part of Employee Appreciation Day at the business.

Cocca’s Pizza has been providing carry-out and delivery during the pandemic, but now, its business is picking up.

Employees Jamie Sickafuse and Kyle Cretella are getting married in August. They said they’re thankful for the extra help funding that wedding.

