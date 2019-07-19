Cocca’s Pizza donates $25K to final phase of Boardman’s Spartan Stadium project

Fundraising is still ongoing for the third phase of the stadium project

BOARDMAN (WKBN) – The owner of Cocca’s Pizza, Steve Cocca, is providing a big donation for the renovations that are happening at Boardman Schools’ Spartan Stadium.

Cocca, a 1992 Boardman graduate, has donated an overall total of $50,000 to the stadium. Cocca explained that he always enjoys giving back to the community.

“We really feel it is important to give back to the community that has supported our family business since 1982,” Cocca said.

Fundraising is still ongoing for the third phase of the stadium project. This final portion of the project will include locker rooms, a front façade with a donor wall, a concession stand, restrooms and ticket booths.

The Boardman Athletic Boosters stated that the total cost of the renovations for this phase would be $800,000. They are very grateful for the generosity from Cocca and all the community members that have donated.

Booster President Bruce Flyak is still encouraging the Boardman community to donate.

“You can leave a legacy when you donate,” Flyak said.

For more information on how you can donate, visit https://www.boardmanstadium.org/